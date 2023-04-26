West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays of 19 minutes increasing on M1 Northbound
Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Wednesday, April 26.
Congestion
M62 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.
M1 - Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.
A1 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed 15 mph.
A1 - Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.
Incidents
A1 - Queueing traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed. Travel time is around 20 minutes.
M1 - Queueing traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area. Travel time is around 25 minutes.
M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minutes.
A644 - Queueing traffic on A644 Wakefield Road Eastbound at A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.
Road closures
Sparkhouse Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Sparkhouse Lane both ways from Sowerby Croft Lane to Fall Lane.
Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot - Road closed due to gas main work on Blackwood Hall Lane both ways from Milner Gate to Raven Bank.
Field Head Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to gas main work on Field Head Lane both ways between A629 Keighley Road and Field Head Way.
Pulmans Place, Salterhebble - Road closed due to water main work on Pulmans Place both ways from Ravenscliffe Close to Skircoat Green.
Windle Royd Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to electricity work on Windle Royd Lane both ways from Stock Lane to A646 Burnley Road.
Lee Mount Road, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Lee Mount Road both ways from St George's Road to Old Lee Bank.
Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.
Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.
Briestfield Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Briestfield Road both ways between Carr Lane and Jackson's Lane.
Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Rutland Road both ways from Park Avenue to Stoney Lane.
Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.
Water Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Water Lane between Ferrybridge Road and A645 Bondgate.
Warren Avenue, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Warren Avenue both ways between Rossiter Drive and Simpsons Lane.
Roadworks
Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.
A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Kirk Lane.
A6026, Salterhebble - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A6026 Wakefield Road near The Volunteer Arms.
A646 Burnley Road, Hebden Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road near A6033 Commercial Street.
A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Huddersfield Road near The Pear Tree Inn.
A62, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.
B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).
A650 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A650 Bradford Road at Woodlands.
Fall Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Fall Lane at Queen Street.
Northfield Lane, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.
Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A650 Bradford Road at Woodlands.