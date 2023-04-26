Congestion

M62 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M1 - Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

Traffic building on the M62.

A1 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

A1 - Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incidents

A1 - Queueing traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

M1 - Queueing traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area. Travel time is around 25 minutes.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A644 - Queueing traffic on A644 Wakefield Road Eastbound at A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Road closures

Sparkhouse Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Sparkhouse Lane both ways from Sowerby Croft Lane to Fall Lane.

Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot - Road closed due to gas main work on Blackwood Hall Lane both ways from Milner Gate to Raven Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Field Head Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to gas main work on Field Head Lane both ways between A629 Keighley Road and Field Head Way.

Pulmans Place, Salterhebble - Road closed due to water main work on Pulmans Place both ways from Ravenscliffe Close to Skircoat Green.

Windle Royd Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to electricity work on Windle Royd Lane both ways from Stock Lane to A646 Burnley Road.

Lee Mount Road, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Lee Mount Road both ways from St George's Road to Old Lee Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.

Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Briestfield Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Briestfield Road both ways between Carr Lane and Jackson's Lane.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Rutland Road both ways from Park Avenue to Stoney Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Water Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Water Lane between Ferrybridge Road and A645 Bondgate.

Warren Avenue, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Warren Avenue both ways between Rossiter Drive and Simpsons Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks

Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Kirk Lane.

A6026, Salterhebble - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A6026 Wakefield Road near The Volunteer Arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A646 Burnley Road, Hebden Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road near A6033 Commercial Street.

A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Huddersfield Road near The Pear Tree Inn.

A62, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

A650 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A650 Bradford Road at Woodlands.

Fall Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Fall Lane at Queen Street.

Northfield Lane, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad