West Yorkshire traffic update: Several incidents on the roads with Friday morning congestion

Congestion

M62 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

Incidents

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A58 – Slow traffic on A58 New Bank Westbound from A6036 Bradford Road to A647 Haley Hill. In the construction area. Temporary Traffic lights are currently in operation.

John William Street – Reports ofheavy traffic due to crash on John William Street Southbound from St Peter's Street to Westgate.

Road closures

High Street, Luddenden – Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor – Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Range Bank, Halifax – Road closed due to electricity work on Range Bank both ways between Upper Range and Prospect Street.

Greenside Gardens, Luddenden Foot- Road closed due to water main work on Greenside Gardens both ways at Timmey Lane.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.

Trooper Lane, Halifax – Road closed due to water main work on Trooper Lane both ways from High Grove Lane to Blaithroyd Lane.

Water Royd Lane, Mirfield – Road closed due to construction on Water Royd Lane both ways between Lee Green and Water Royd Crescent.

Commercial Street, Castleford – Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.