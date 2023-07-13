News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire traffic update: Road closed due to burst water main and other disruptions

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th May 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 07:39 BST

Incidents

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Travel time is 20 minutes.

Ouchthorpe Lane – Road closed due to burst water main on Ouchthorpe Lane both ways from Newton Lane to Hatfeild View. Traffic is coping well.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards BrighouseM62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse
A1 – Queueing traffic on A1 both ways around B6474 Great North Road (Wentbridge North / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area.

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M1 – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 15 mph.

A1 – Severe delays of 14 minutes on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.

