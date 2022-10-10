West Yorkshire traffic update: Road closed and queueing traffic due to spillage of diesel on M62 Westbound

Congestion

Severe delays of 13 minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed ten mph.

Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 30 mph.

Incidents

Road closed and queueing traffic due to spillage of diesel on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

Drivers on the M62 in West Yorkshire are warned of delays during peak traffic hours as the westbound carriageway is currently closed between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 27(Gildersome) due to a diesel spillage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An LGV has broken down in an emergency refuge area and ruptured a fuel tank, resulting in the spillage of diesel across the carriageway. National Highways traffic officers, police and fire crews are at the scene.

National Highways is now working to release traffic trapped near the scene. Traffic is being diverted from junction 28 onto the A650 and the A62 to re-join the M62 at junction 27.

The spillage is expected to cause significant delays into this evening. In the meantime, drivers should leave extra time for their journeys or find alternative routes.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Moorfield Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Moorfield Street both ways between Mellor Street and Savile Park.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

B6112, Sowood - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

A646, Todmorden - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Castle Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A643, Cleckheaton - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on A643 Westgate at Sykes Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A650, Tong - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Tong Street near The Esso Garage.

B6117, Station Road, Dewsbury - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.