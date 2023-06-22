West Yorkshire traffic update: One lane closed due to stalled truck on M62

Incidents

M62 – One lane closed due to stalled truck on M62 Eastbound from J27 M621 (Gildersome) to J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Lane one (of three) is closed. The lorry has a gearbox issue.

M62 – One lane closed due to vehicle having a tyre changed on M62 Westbound from J35 M18 to J34 A19 (Selby / Doncaster). Lane one (of three) is closed. Involves a HGV. Traffic is coping well

M62.

A1 – Slow traffic on The A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

A629 – Slow traffic on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound before A6026. In the construction area.

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of six minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

A1 – Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Great North Road. Average speed 15 mph.

A1 – Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.