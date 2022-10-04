West Yorkshire traffic update: News on congestion and incidents on M62, M1, A58, A638 and more

Congestion

M62 – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of three minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Travel time is around 25 minute. In the construction area.

A58 – Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between A6036 Bradford Road and Amisfield Road. Average speed five mph.

A638 – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A638 Westbound between Haggs Lane and B6129 Dale Street. Average speed five mph.

A636 – Delays of one minute on A636 Denby Dale Road Southbound between Calder Island Way and A6186 Asdale Road. Average speed ten mph.

A629 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Siddal. Average speed ten mph.

A58 – Delays of two minutes on A58 West Street Westbound between East Parade and Sowerby Street. Average speed ten mph.

A638 – Delays of three minutes on A638 Market Street Westbound between Commercial Street and B6117 Northgate. Average speed five mph.

A638 – Delays of one minute on A638 Wakefield Road Westbound between Co-Operative Street and Old Bank Road. Average speed ten mph.

A638 – Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A638 Wakefield Road Westbound between A642 Horbury Road and M1 J40 (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed five mph.

A638 – Delays of three minutes on A638 Bradford Road Westbound between Farfield Street and M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Average speed five mph.

Incidents

M1 – Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to crash on M1 Southbound before J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar).

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Moorfield Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Moorfield Street both ways between Mellor Street and Savile Park.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

B6112, Sowood - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

A646, Todmorden - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Castle Lane.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A643, Cleckheaton - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on A643 Westgate at Sykes Street.

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A650, Tong - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Tong Street near The Esso Garage.

B6117, Station Road, Dewsbury - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.