Incidents

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

Park View Road, Bradford – Road closed due to unsafe building on Park View Road both ways between Heaton Road and Birr Road.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

Congestion

M62 – Delays of two minutes on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J30 A642 (Rothwell).

M62 – Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M621 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J7 A61 (Stourton) and J2A Cemetery Road (Holbeck). Average speed 20 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Advertisement

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Old Bank Road both ways between A638 Wakefield Road and Hollinroyd Road.

Milton Drive - Road closed due to water main work on Milton Drive both ways between Forge Lane and Milton Gardens.

Andrew Street, Featherstone - Road closed due to gas main work on Andrew Street both ways from A645 Wakefield Road to St Martins Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darkfield Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to gas main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Pontefract Road and Ashdene Grove.

Westfield Road, Cleckheaton - Road closed due to construction on Westfield Road both ways between B6117 New North Road and Jeremy Lane.

Roadworks

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A629 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A629 Keighley Road at Beechwood Road, Ovenden, Halifax.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Bramston Street at Thomas Street, Brighouse.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A643 Elland Road near The New Inn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Appleyard Road, Mytholmroyd

A646 Market Street, Hebden Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Market Street at Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge.

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe.

B6123 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6123 Scotchman Lane at Howley Park Close.

Charlestown Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North, Halifax.

Bank Bottom - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibbet Street - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Westholme Road, Halifax