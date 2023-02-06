West Yorkshire traffic update: Monday morning congestion on the M62 and reports of crash on M1

Incidents

M62 – Queueing traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Congestion to J30 (Rothwell). In the construction area.

M1 – Long delays, queueing traffic and four lanes closed due to crash on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Travel time is around 40 minute.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

A1 – Severe delays and restrictions due to crash on A1 Northbound at A639 (Barnsdale Bar). Congestion to Past J38 (Red House). Travel time is around 60 minute. There are also queues building on the other side of the road as traffic passes the accident.

M1 – Severe delays of 33 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed five mph.

M62 – Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 30 mph.

M62 – Delays of two minutes on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 20 mph.

A1 – Severe delays of 77 minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Northbound between J36 A630 Warmsworth Road (Doncaster / Conisbrough) and A1 (Barnsdale Bar). Average speed five mph.