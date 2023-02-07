West Yorkshire traffic update: M1 junction closed after northbound crash with severe delays

Incidents

M1 – Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M1 Northbound at J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar). Congestion to the A636 towards Calder Grove. Incident occurred at around 6.15 this morning which has since closed the road at around 6.55

M62 – Long delays and slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to after J24 (Ainley Top). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). In the construction area. Travel time is around 15 minute.

Congestion

M1 – Severe delays of 55 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J37 A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed five mph.

A636 – Severe delays of 13 minutes on A636 Denby Dale Road Northbound between Woodhouse Lane and M1 J39 (Wakefield / Durkar). Average speed ten mph.

M62 – Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph

M62 – Delays of four minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 30 mph.

