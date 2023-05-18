West Yorkshire traffic update: Here are the incidents causing delays on the roads during rush hour

Incidents

A646, Hebden Bridge – Queueing traffic on A646 Market Street both ways at Hilton Street. In the construction area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate, Elland – Reports ofslow traffic due to crash on Southgate both ways near Langdale Street.

M62 West, smart motorway

A62, Heckmondwike – Queueing traffic on A62 Leeds Road both ways at Sunny Bank Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A644, Mirfield – Queueing traffic on A644 Huddersfield Road both ways at Armitage Street. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M1 – Exit ramp closed and queueing traffic due to earlier van fire on M1 Northbound at J41 A650 (Carrgate). Traffic was held on the main motrway lanes for around ten minutes due to the van fire on the exit slip road.

Congestion

M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

A58 – Delays of one minute on A58 Whitehall Road Westbound between Cow Close Lane and Sellerdale Way. Average speed 15 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A58 – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Lower Brea and The Crescent. Average speed ten mph.

A58 – Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A58 Halifax Road Westbound between Holly Bank Drive and Thompson Close. Average speed five mph.

A629 – Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A629 Portland Place Southbound between Shroggs Road and Prescott Street. Average speed five mph.

A58 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A58 Rochdale Road Eastbound between A58 and Park Drive. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A644 – Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A644 Huddersfield Road Westbound between Cemetery Road and Fir Avenue. Average speed five mph.

A61 – Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A61 Westbound between A638 Doncaster Road and A638 Dewsbury Road. Average speed ten mph.

M1 – Delays of three minutes on M1 Southbound between J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 15 mph.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pudsey Road, Todmorden – Road closed due to construction on Pudsey Road both ways from Shore New Road to A646 Burnley Road.

Shore New Road, Todmorden – Road closed due to construction on Shore New Road both ways from Pudsey Road to Tonge Brink.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to electricity work on Scar Head Road both ways between Newton Terrace and Long Lane.

Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot – Road closed due to gas main work on Blackwood Hall Lane both ways from Milner Gate to Raven Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kershaw Drive, Luddenden Foot – Road closed due to construction on Kershaw Drive both ways in Luddenden.

Stocks Lane, Halifax – Road closed due to long-term construction on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Buttress Lane.

Stocks Drive, Mytholmroyd – Road closed due to water main work on Stocks Drive both ways from Simpson Road to Thrush Hill Road.

Old Lees Road, Hebden Bridge – Road closed due to water main work on Old Lees Road both ways between A6033 Keighley Road and Hurst Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grandstand Road, Wakefield – Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Kirkgate – Road closed due to gas main work on Kirkgate Northbound between Kirkgate and The Springs.

Warmfield Lane, Wakefield – Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Love Lane, Castleford – Road closed due to water main work on Love Lane both ways between Barnes Road and John Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warren Avenue, Knottingley – Road closed due to water main work on Warren Avenue both ways between Rossiter Drive and Simpsons Lane.

Roadworks

B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.

A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.

Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Cross Street and School Street.

A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A644 Huddersfield Road at St Paul's Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen’s Drive, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Queens Drive both ways near Athold Street.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).