West Yorkshire traffic update: Heavy traffic in parts of the county this evening
Delays on the M62 as one lane closed due to vehicle having a tyre changed – Here is your West Yorkshire evening traffic update for Tuesday, February 28.
Incidents
A629 – Slow traffic on A629 Halifax Road both ways at The Cavalry Arms Pub.
A644 – Heavy traffic on A644 Huddersfield Road both ways at St Paul's Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.
M1 – Slow traffic on M1 Southbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse).
M621 – Delays of five minutes on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.
Congestion
M621 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.
M62 – Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.
M62 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.
M621 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M621 Eastbound between J4 A61 (Hunslet Distributor) and M1. Average speed 15 mph.
M62 – Delays of two minutes on M62 Westbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Average speed 25 mph.
A629 – Delays of nine minutes on A629 Huddersfield Road Southbound in Skircoat Green.
Road closures
Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.
Crown Street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways from Huddersfield Road to Southgate.
Brookfoot Lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Brookfoot Lane Northbound from Elland Road to A6025.
Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.
Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.
High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.
Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.
B6135, Lofthouse - Road closed due to gas main work on B6135 Green Lane both ways between A61 Leeds Road and Carlton Lane.
Grandstand Road, Lofthouse - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.
Roadworks
B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.
A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.
Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.
Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Cross Street and School Street.
A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A644 Huddersfield Road at St Paul's Road.
B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
Queen’s Drive, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Queens Drive both ways near Athold Street.
M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).
M1 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M1 both ways from J42 M62 (Lofthouse) to J43 M621 (Leeds).