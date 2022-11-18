Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Incidents

M1 - Reports of queueing traffic due to crash on M1 Northbound after J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar). Congestion to J38 (Woolley / Huddersfield).

Congestion

M1 - Severe delays of 34 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J37 A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed five mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Branch Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Branch Road One Way Street from Henrietta Street to Commercial Street.

Upper Commercial Street, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Upper Commercial Street from Market Place to B6123 Mayman Lane.

Francis Street, Mirfield - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Francis Street both ways between Nab Lane and Ebor Gardens.

Roadworks

M621 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M621 between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and J7 A61 (Stourton).

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A58 West Street at Bridge Street.

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Thorpe Lower Lane at Milner Lane.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Middleton Lane at Martingale Drive.

A637 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A637 Bar Lane both ways between New Hall Way and B6117 Stocksmoor Road.