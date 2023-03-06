West Yorkshire traffic update: Delays on the M62 and M1
Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Monday, March 6.
Congestion
M62 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.
M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.
M62 - Delays of three minutes on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 15 mph.
M1 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.
Incidents
M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to J25 (Brighouse). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minutes
Road closures
Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.
Crown Street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways from Huddersfield Road to Southgate.
Barsey Green Lane - Road closed due to construction on Barsey Green Lane both ways from B6114 Saddleworth Road to B6113 Greetland Road.
Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.
Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.
Copley Lane - Road closed due to gas main work on Copley Lane both ways between Spring Wood Avenue and The Volunteer Arms.
High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Woodlands Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Woodlands Road both ways from A647 Boothtown Road to Range Street.
Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.
Hepworth Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to water main work on Hepworth Lane both ways from Shill Bank Lane to Wellhouse Lane.B6135, Lofthouse - Road closed due to gas main work on B6135 Green Lane both ways between A61 Leeds Road and Carlton Lane.
B6135 - Road closed due to gas main work on B6135 Green Lane both ways between A61 Leeds Road and Carlton Lane.
Grandstand Road, Lofthouse - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.
Park Lane, Allerton Bywater - Road closed due to electricity work on Park Lane both ways between Middleton Little Road and A656 Barnsdale Road.
Roadworks
B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.
A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.
Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.
Whitley Road, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.
B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).
M1 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M1 both ways from J42 M62 (Lofthouse) to J43 M621 (Leeds).
Batley Road, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Grasmere Road.