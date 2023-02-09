West Yorkshire traffic update: Construction causes long delays once again on M62
Monday congestion on several parts of the M62 – Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Thursday, February 9.
Incidents
M62 – Long delays and queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 35 minute.
M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.
M1 – Slow traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.
Congestion
M62 – Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.
M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.
M62 – Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays easing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.
M62 – Delays of five minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 15 mph.
A1 – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A1 and Great North Road. Average speed 25 mph.
A629 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed five mph.