West Yorkshire traffic update: Construction causes long delays once again on M62

Incidents

M62 – Long delays and queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 35 minute.

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

M1 – Slow traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 – Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays easing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of five minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 15 mph.

A1 – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A1 and Great North Road. Average speed 25 mph.