West Yorkshire traffic update: Construction causes delays for drivers across major routes

Incidents

A639 – Slow traffic on A639 Church Side both ways near the Church. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A1 – Slow traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

M62 West, smart motorway

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 25 mph.