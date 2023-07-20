News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire traffic update: Construction causes delays for drivers across major routes

Construction causes delays for drivers across major routes – Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Thursday, July 20.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th May 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 07:43 BST

Incidents

A639 – Slow traffic on A639 Church Side both ways near the Church. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A1 – Slow traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

M62 West, smart motorwayM62 West, smart motorway
Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 25 mph.

A1 – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A1 and Jackson's Lane (Darrington Service Station). Average speed 15 mph.

