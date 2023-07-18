West Yorkshire traffic update: Busy on major routes across the county this morning

Incidents

M606 – Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M606 Northbound after J2 Merrydale Road (Euroway Trading Estates).

Congestion

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

M62 – Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of five minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 20 mph.

A1 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed 20 mph.

A1 – Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Great North Road. Average speed 15 mph.

