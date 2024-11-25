West Yorkshire traffic: Police appeal for dash cam footage after vehicle crash on M62 over the weekend
Police investigating a single vehicle collision on the M62 Eastbound have issued an appeal for dash cam footage.
The incident, which involved a white Suzuki Alto travelling towards Junction 24, occurred at about 10.15pm on Saturday, November 23.
The car is said to have spun before colliding with the central reservation.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with footage of the collision which may assist this investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or by using the livechat facility, quoting reference 13240639316.
