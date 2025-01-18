Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An update on some of the roadworks getting underway this month has been released by Kirklees Council.

Dewsbury and Batley are among the areas to be affected, with resurfacing, patching and highway maintenance to begin at Dewsbury’s Hostingley Lane.

Utilities works are commencing at Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury and Trafalgar Street in Batley.

Details of all of the roadworks taking place across the borough can be found on the council’s ‘Roadworks’ webpage where live maps can be viewed.

These roadworks are planned this month

Below is a roundup of those getting underway in January:

Sunny Bank Avenue, Mirfield – 06/01/25 -17/01/25

Albany Road, Huddersfield – 06/01/25 -17/01/25

Hostingley Lane, Dewsbury – 06/01/25 -17/01/25

Market Street, Milnsbridge – 13/01/25 – 02/02/25

Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton – 13/01/25 – 21/01/25

Haughs Lane and Haughs Road, Huddersfield – 13/01/25-24/01/25

Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge – 20/01/25 – 24/01/25

Meg Lane, Huddersfield – 21/01/25 – 02/02/25

Upper Commercial Street, Batley – 22/01/25 – 29/01/25

Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury – 06/01/25 -17/01/25

Taylor Hill Road, Huddersfield – 13/01/25 – 07/02/25

Trafalgar Street, Batley – 14/01/25 – 19/01/25