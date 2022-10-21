Incidents

Range Lane, Halifax - Reports of a crash on Range Lane near A647 Haley Hill, Halifax. Traffic is coping well.

Hillam Lane - Reports of a crash on Hillam Lane near Fairfield Lane. Traffic is coping well.

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area.

A62 - Slow traffic on A62 Huddersfield Road both ways near Union Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights in place.

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

M62 - Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

A1(M) - Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Southbound between J41 M62 J32A and A1.

A1 - Delays of three minutes on A1 Northbound between Jackson's Lane (Darrington Service Station) and A1(M).

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Ripponden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Listing Drive, Cleackheaton - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Thorncliffe Road, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Thorncliffe Road both ways from A638 Halifax Road to Track Road.

Torridon Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Torridon Road both ways from Wrexhall Road to Athlone Drive.

Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Old Bank Road both ways between A638 Wakefield Road and Hollinroyd Road.

Cromwell Place, Ossett - Road closed due to water main work on Cromwell Place both ways between B6129 Dale Street and Milton Place.

Cluntergate, Horbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Cluntergate both ways from A642 Northfield Lane to Stringer Lane.

Andrew Street, Featherstone - Road closed due to gas main work on Andrew Street both ways from A645 Wakefield Road to St Martins Close.

A6194, Wrenthorpe - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Darkfield Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to gas main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Pontefract Road and Ashdene Grove.

Roadworks

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue, Rastrick.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at Albert Street.

A629 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A629 Keighley Road at Beechwood Road, Ovenden

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Bridge Road near Holyoake Terrace.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A645 Hill Top at B6136 Ferrybridge Road.

A656 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A656 Park Road near The bp petrol station.

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.

A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A62 Huddersfield Road at Union Road.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

Bank Bottom - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate, Halifax.

Charlestown Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North, Halifax.

Dewsbury Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Bradford Road at Smithy Lane (Blackgates School).

Daw Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Daw Lane at The Sycamores.

Thornes Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Thornes Road at B6475 Thornbury Road.