West Yorkshire tea-time traffic update: Severe delays on the A1 due to ongoing construction

Here is your regional afternoon traffic and travel update for Wednesday, July 12. .
By Kara McKune
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Incidents

A58 - Queueing traffic on A58 Halifax Road Westbound at Break Neck. In the construction area.

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West YorkshireYour afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire
A1 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

A1 - Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between A1 and Great North Road. Average speed 15 mph.

Road Closures

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Bretton Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Bretton Street both ways between Bretfield Court and Bretton Park Way.

Garfit Hill, Birstall - Road closed due to electricity work on Garfit Hill both ways between A643 Church Lane and B6122 Muffit Lane.

Sherwood Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to electricity work on Sherwood Road One Way Street between Armytage Road and A644 Wakefield Road.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Stretchgate Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to telecoms work on Stretchgate Lane both ways between Albert Drive and Reservoir Road.

Roadworks

Brunswick Street, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Brunswick Street near Brunswick Grove.

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Whitehall Road at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads).

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road both ways at Sherwood Road. Expect delays.

Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.

A629 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A629 Keighley Road near the Morrisons Entrance.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Whitehall Road at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads).

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Break Neck.

