West Yorkshire tea-time traffic update: Severe delays across the M62
Incidents
M1 - Reports of slow traffic due to crash on M1 Southbound from J46 A6120 William Parkin Way (Leeds Colton / Garforth) to J45 A63 Pontefract Lane (Leeds Cross Green).
M62 - One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).
Congestion
M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.
M62 - Severe delays of 28 minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.
M621 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.
A58 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A58 Whitehall Road West Westbound between Heathfield Lane and M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.
A638 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A638 Wakefield Road Eastbound between Cliffe Street and Watson Avenue. Average speed five mph.
A638 - Delays of one minute on A638 Bradford Road Westbound between Manor Park Road and B6120 Scott Lane. Average speed ten mph.
A638 - Severe delays of 14 minutes on A638 Bradford Road Westbound between Oxford Road and A62 Leeds Road. Average speed five mph.
Road Closures
Upper York Street, Wakefield - Road closed due to water main work on Upper York Street both ways from Northgate to Borough Road.
Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Bretton Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Bretton Street both ways between Bretfield Court and Bretton Park Way.
Garfit Hill, Birstall - Road closed due to electricity work on Garfit Hill both ways between A643 Church Lane and B6122 Muffit Lane.
Sherwood Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to electricity work on Sherwood Road One Way Street between Armytage Road and A644 Wakefield Road.
West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.
Stretchgate Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to telecoms work on Stretchgate Lane both ways between Albert Drive and Reservoir Road.
Roadworks
Brunswick Street, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Brunswick Street near Brunswick Grove.
Whitley Road, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on Whitley Road both ways between Jackson's Lane and Howroyd Lane.
A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.
M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).
A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Whitehall Road at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads).
A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road both ways at Sherwood Road. Expect delays.
Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.
Lee Wood Road, Hebden Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Lee Wood Road both ways at Heptonstall Road.