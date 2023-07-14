Incidents

M1 - Reports of slow traffic due to crash on M1 Southbound from J46 A6120 William Parkin Way (Leeds Colton / Garforth) to J45 A63 Pontefract Lane (Leeds Cross Green).

M62 - One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

Congestion

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 28 minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

M621 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A58 Whitehall Road West Westbound between Heathfield Lane and M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

A638 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A638 Wakefield Road Eastbound between Cliffe Street and Watson Avenue. Average speed five mph.

A638 - Delays of one minute on A638 Bradford Road Westbound between Manor Park Road and B6120 Scott Lane. Average speed ten mph.

A638 - Severe delays of 14 minutes on A638 Bradford Road Westbound between Oxford Road and A62 Leeds Road. Average speed five mph.

Road Closures

Upper York Street, Wakefield - Road closed due to water main work on Upper York Street both ways from Northgate to Borough Road.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Bretton Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Bretton Street both ways between Bretfield Court and Bretton Park Way.

Garfit Hill, Birstall - Road closed due to electricity work on Garfit Hill both ways between A643 Church Lane and B6122 Muffit Lane.

Sherwood Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to electricity work on Sherwood Road One Way Street between Armytage Road and A644 Wakefield Road.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Stretchgate Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to telecoms work on Stretchgate Lane both ways between Albert Drive and Reservoir Road.

Roadworks

Brunswick Street, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Brunswick Street near Brunswick Grove.

Whitley Road, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on Whitley Road both ways between Jackson's Lane and Howroyd Lane.

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Whitehall Road at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads).

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road both ways at Sherwood Road. Expect delays.

Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.