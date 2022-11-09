Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

A58 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A58 West Street Westbound between Willow Hall Drive and Lilly Street. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of five minutes on A58 Whitehall Road Westbound between M62 J26 (Chain Bar) and Rookes Mount Cottages. Average speed 15 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A58 - Delays of six minutes on A58 Whitehall Road Westbound between Back Lane and B6125 Station Road. Average speed five mph.

A58 - Delays of three minutes on A58 Whitehall Road West Westbound between Heathfield Lane and Whitehall Road. Average speed five mph.

A644 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound between A644 and A643 Clifton Road. Average speed ten mph.

A650 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A650 Bruntcliffe Road Eastbound between A58 Whitehall Road and A643 Howden Clough Road. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Road - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Huddersfield Road Westbound between A638 Aldams Road and A644 Huddersfield Road. Average speed five mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to electricity work on Claremont Street both ways between Victoria Avenue and Clay Street.

Wilson Avenue, Mirfield - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Wilson Avenue both ways between Nettleton Road and Francis Street.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Lane, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Jack Lane both ways between Commonside and Peter Hill.

Roadworks

M62- One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at Victoria Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

B6123, Healy Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6123 Healey Lane between Hayburn Road and Wellington Street.

B6132 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6132 Chevet Lane at Chevet Mews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Batley Road at St Paul's Drive.