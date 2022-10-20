Incidents

A62 - Slow traffic on A62 Huddersfield Road both ways at Union Road due to construction.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome) due to construction.

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

A650 - Slow traffic on A650 Bradford Road Eastbound near Smithy Lane (Blackgates School) due to congestion.

Northgate - Reports of slow traffic due to crash on Northgate both ways near Providence Street.

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Ripponden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Thorncliffe Road, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Thorncliffe Road both ways from A638 Halifax Road to Track Road.

Torridon Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Torridon Road both ways from Wrexhall Road to Athlone Drive.

Cluntergate, Horbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Cluntergate both ways from A642 Northfield Lane to Stringer Lane.

Andrew Street, Featherstone - Road closed due to gas main work on Andrew Street both ways from A645 Wakefield Road to St Martins Close.

A6194, Wrenthorpe - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe.

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane, Elland.

A629 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A629 Keighley Road at Beechwood Road, Ovenden

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Bridge Road near Holyoake Terrace.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue, Rastrick.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Bramston Street at Thomas Street, Brighouse

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at Albert Street, Brighouse.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A645 Hill Top at B6136 Ferrybridge Road.

A650 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Bradford Road at Smithy Lane (Blackgates School).

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.

A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A62 Huddersfield Road at Union Road.

Lowry Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Lowry Road at Longwood Road.

Bank Bottom - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate, Halifax

Charlestown Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North, Halifax.

Dewsbury Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Bradford Road at Smithy Lane (Blackgates School).

Daw Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Daw Lane at The Sycamores.

