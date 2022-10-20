West Yorkshire tea-time traffic update: Delays on the M62 and Northgate crash
Here’s today’s afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire (Thursday October 20)
Incidents
A62 - Slow traffic on A62 Huddersfield Road both ways at Union Road due to construction.
M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome) due to construction.
Most Popular
A650 - Slow traffic on A650 Bradford Road Eastbound near Smithy Lane (Blackgates School) due to congestion.
Northgate - Reports of slow traffic due to crash on Northgate both ways near Providence Street.
Congestion
M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).
Road closures
Stocks Lane, Ripponden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Bankhouse Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.
Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.
Thorncliffe Road, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Thorncliffe Road both ways from A638 Halifax Road to Track Road.
Torridon Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Torridon Road both ways from Wrexhall Road to Athlone Drive.
Cluntergate, Horbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Cluntergate both ways from A642 Northfield Lane to Stringer Lane.
Andrew Street, Featherstone - Road closed due to gas main work on Andrew Street both ways from A645 Wakefield Road to St Martins Close.
A6194, Wrenthorpe - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.
Roadworks
A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe.
B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane, Elland.
A629 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A629 Keighley Road at Beechwood Road, Ovenden
A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Bridge Road near Holyoake Terrace.
A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.
A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue, Rastrick.
A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Bramston Street at Thomas Street, Brighouse
A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at Albert Street, Brighouse.
A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.
A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A645 Hill Top at B6136 Ferrybridge Road.
A650 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Bradford Road at Smithy Lane (Blackgates School).
A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.
A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A62 Huddersfield Road at Union Road.
Lowry Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Lowry Road at Longwood Road.
Bank Bottom - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate, Halifax
Charlestown Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North, Halifax.
Dewsbury Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Bradford Road at Smithy Lane (Blackgates School).
Daw Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Daw Lane at The Sycamores.
Thornes Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Thornes Road at B6475 Thornbury Road.