Incidents

Hopwood Lane, Halifax - Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Hopwood Lane both ways near Queen’s Road.

M62 - Slow traffic due to earlier crash on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

Congestion

A58 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A58 Whitehall Road West Westbound between Birkhill Crescent and M62 J26 (Chain Bar).

M62 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lower Mill Bank Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Stocks Lane, Ripponden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane, Elland.

A643 Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.