More than 60 roads in Kirklees are getting resurfaced this summer.

Highways inspections by Kirklees Council have identified priority roads across the district that require surface dressing – a long-term preventative treatment that stops water getting below the surface of the road and prolongs the life of the highway for up to 10 years.

The treatment seals and improves the surface texture. The council says it is an efficient, effective and economic method that reduces long-term disruption and will keep Kirklees’ highway networks on the move.

Cabinet member for highways and waste, Coun Tyler Hawkins, said: “Residents often approach councillors to discuss the state of the roads in Kirklees.

Roadworks are planned

"While we’re not able to resurface every road in the district, we have prioritised those which have been waiting the longest or are on busier routes in urgent need of repair.

“We are dedicated to investing in our highways network, improving our roads and keeping people on the move, supporting safer smoother journeys for all, whether that’s on public transport, bicycle or motor vehicle within our limited available budgets.

“I understand roadworks can be frustrating, but we aim to keep disruption to a minimum and I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience.”

For work to be carried out safely and efficiently, some roads will be closed and routes diverted while the process takes place. Warning signs will be displayed in advance of any works.

While the improvements are made, manhole covers, and rainwater gullies may be adjusted, and road markings will be replaced at a later date. Once works are completed, the road will be reopened with traffic calming measures until the aggregate chippings are embedded.