The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning (Friday) at around midnight when a black Volkswagen Golf collided with a stone wall at the junction of Musgrave Street.

The vehicle was travelling from Dewsbury towards Gomersal on Bradford Road, Batley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four people travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries. Another man in his thirties, suffered fatal injuries, and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The incident occurred at the junction of Musgrave Street this morning (Friday).

The driver, a 25-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Road closures are currently in place.

Enquiries are ongoing and the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to contact police via 101 quoting log 0010 of Friday, February 3.