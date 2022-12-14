The train operator has teamed-up with more than 124 secondary schools and university technical colleges across its rail network - including Temple Moor High School in Wakefield; Mirfield Free Grammar School; Ilkley Grammar School; Leeds 14+ Academy at Leeds City College; UTC Leeds and Woodhouse Grove at Apperley Bridge between Leeds and Bradford to offer the ticket.

The special season ticket offers their students up to 75 per cent off the normal adult fare, with one train route in Yorkshire worth as much as £575.25 per year.

Under 16 Education Season Tickets offer unlimited travel between two stations and are valid seven days a week. As such, they can be used at weekends and during the holidays – not just the 195 days per year that schools are open.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Parents can save hundreds of pounds per year by investing in an Under 16 Education Season Ticket – and the new year is a perfect moment to make the switch.

“They’ll also be able to rest assured their child will always have the means to get to and from school – and they won’t have to scramble around for the train fare each morning.”

Northern’s new timetable has now come into effect and all customers, especially those who have made regular journeys on the same train times, are advised to check online journey planners before they travel to ensure their service operates at the same time and calls at the same stations.

You can also check changes specific to your local station using Northern's new 'Check My Timetable' feature https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/check-my-timetable.

Under 16 Education Season Tickets are on-sale until Monday, January 16 2023.

