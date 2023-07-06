West Yorkshire morning traffic update: Slow traffic on M1 due to ongoing construction

Incidents

M1 - Slow traffic continues on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

Congestion

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

Road Closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Kilpin Hill Lane, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Kilpin Hill Lane both ways between A638 Halifax Road and Harewood Avenue.

Garfit Hill, Birstall - Road closed due to electricity work on Garfit Hill both ways between A643 Church Lane and B6122 Muffit Lane.

Staups Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Staups Lane both ways from A58 Godley Lane to Kell Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Stretchgate Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to telecoms work on Stretchgate Lane both ways between Albert Drive and Reservoir Road.

Canal Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Canal Road both ways between A6026 Wakefield Road and Fall Lane.

Roadworks

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A19 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A19 Selby Road both ways at Butcher Lane.

M62, Lofthouse - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A638, Batley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Halifax Road at Cullingworth Street.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Break Neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad