Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Thorncliffe Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Thorncliffe Road both ways from A638 Halifax Road to Track Road.

Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Old Bank Road both ways between A638 Wakefield Road and Hollinroyd Road.

Andrew Street, Featherstone - Road closed due to gas main work on Andrew Street both ways from A645 Wakefield Road to St Martins Close.

Darkfield Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to gas main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Pontefract Road and Ashdene Grove.

Roadworks

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A629 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A629 Keighley Road at Beechwood Road, Ovenden, Halifax.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Bramston Street at Thomas Street, Brighouse.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at Albert Street, Brighouse.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe.

Charlestown Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate, Halifax

Gibbet Street - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Westholme Road, Halifax.