West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Wednesday April 19: Severe delays on the M1
Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic and travel update for Wednesday April 19.
Incidents
M1 - Long delays and slow traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.
A644 - Slow traffic and delays on A644 Wakefield Road both ways at A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). In the construction area.
M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.
Congestion
M1 - Delays of three minutes on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 20 mph.
M1 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.
A1 - Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A1(M) J38 (Red House) and Jackson's Lane (Darrington Service Station). Average speed 15 mph.
M62 - Delays of one minute on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed 25 mph.
Road closures
Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.
Warmfield Lane, Normanton - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.
Grandstand Road, Lawns - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
College Road, Gildersome - Road closed due to gas main work on College Road both ways between A62 Gelderd Road and B6126 Harthill Parade.
Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to telecoms work on Wellhouse Lane both ways from Quarryfields to Flash Lane.
Jackson's Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.
Pinnar Lane, Southowram - Road closed due to construction on Pinnar Lane both ways between Bank Top and Coalpit Lane.
New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.
Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.
Roadworks
Stanley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Stanley Road both ways at Stanley Street.
George Street - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on George Street both ways at West Parade.
Northfield Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.
Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Peacock Avenue.
Wesley Street - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Wesley Street between Millfields and Ventnor Way.
B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.
B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
High Street - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on High Street between Rathlin Road and Kirkgate.
A651 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A651 Oxford Road at A643 Church Lane.
A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Bradford Road at B6121 Hunsworth Lane.
Cain Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane, Southowram.
Bank Top - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Top at Sun Way.
A6026 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A6026 Wakefield Road near the Volunteer Arms, Copley.
A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road, Halifax.