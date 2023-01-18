Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Incidents

M62 - Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M62 Westbound from J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) to J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way.

Congestion

M62 -Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph. Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

Road closures

A61 - Road closed due to utility work on A61 Barnsley Road both ways between Almshouse Lane and Wood Lane.

Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Spawd Bone Lane both ways between The Ridgeway and Northfield Road.

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.

Roadworks

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.

A61 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A61 Barnsley Road at Carlton Croft.

B6422 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B6422 White Apron Street at Stockingate.