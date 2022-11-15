Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

M62 - Heavy traffic on M62 Westbound from J30 A642 (Rothwell) to J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Congestion

M62 - Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 30 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to electricity work on Claremont Street both ways between Victoria Avenue and Clay Street.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Providence Street, Scholes - Road closed due to water main work on Providence Street both ways between Tabbs Lane and B6379 Westfield Lane.

Branch Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Branch Road One Way Street from Henrietta Street to Commercial Street.

Roadworks

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive, Rastrick.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street, Brighouse

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Flush at Vernon Road.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Thorpe Lower Lane at Milner Lane.

Knowler Hill - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Knowler Hill both ways at Lee Street.