Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Congestion

M62 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.

M1 - Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

A1 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

A1 - Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A1(M) J38 (Red House) and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.

Road closures

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Warmfield Lane, Normanton - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Grandstand Road, Lawns - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

College Road, Gildersome - Road closed due to gas main work on College Road both ways between A62 Gelderd Road and B6126 Harthill Parade.

Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to telecoms work on Wellhouse Lane both ways from Quarryfields to Flash Lane.

Jackson's Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Pinnar Lane, Southowram - Road closed due to construction on Pinnar Lane both ways between Bank Top and Coalpit Lane.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Roadworks

Stanley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Stanley Road both ways at Stanley Street.

George Street - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on George Street both ways at West Parade.

Northfield Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.

Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Peacock Avenue.

Wesley Street - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Wesley Street between Millfields and Ventnor Way.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

High Street - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on High Street between Rathlin Road and Kirkgate.

A651 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A651 Oxford Road at A643 Church Lane.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Bradford Road at B6121 Hunsworth Lane.

Cain Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane.

Bank Top - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Top at Sun Way.

A6026 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A6026 Wakefield Road near the Volunteer Arms, Copley.

