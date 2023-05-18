Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

A58 - Queueing traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound at A644 Denholme Gate Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

Congestion

A1 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A162 and Jackson's Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

M1 - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 20 mph.

Road Closures

Darkfield Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Ashdene Grove and Askam Avenue.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Back Henrietta Stree, Batley - Road closed due to electricity work on Back Henrietta Street One Way Street from Fleming Street to Upper Commercial Street.

Pioneer Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Pioneer Street both ways between Ingham Road and Lees Drive.

Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Kershaw Drive, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Kershaw Drive both ways in Luddenden.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to long-term construction on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Buttress Lane.

Roadworks

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Doncaster Road at Pinfold Drive.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A644 Huddersfield Road near Armitage Street.

A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.