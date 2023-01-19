News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Thursday 19 January

Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic and travel update for Thursday, January 19.

By Kara McKune
2 minutes ago - 2 min read
Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire
Incidents

A644 - Queueing traffic on A644 Denholme Gate Road Eastbound at A58 Halifax Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

M62 - Exit ramp partially blocked due to stalled truck on M62 Westbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome). Traffic is coping well.

Congestion

M62 -Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

A61 - Road closed due to utility work on A61 Barnsley Road both ways between Almshouse Lane and Wood Lane.

Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Spawd Bone Lane both ways between The Ridgeway and Northfield Road.

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.

Roadworks

Wrenthorpe Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Wrenthorpe Lane both ways between Silcoates Lane and Sunny Hill.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.

A61 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A61 Barnsley Road at Carlton Croft.

B6422 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B6422 White Apron Street at Stockingate.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Wakefield Road near The Gulf Petrol Station.

