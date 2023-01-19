West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Thursday 19 January
Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic and travel update for Thursday, January 19.
Incidents
A644 - Queueing traffic on A644 Denholme Gate Road Eastbound at A58 Halifax Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).
M62 - Exit ramp partially blocked due to stalled truck on M62 Westbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome). Traffic is coping well.
Congestion
M62 -Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.
Road closures
A61 - Road closed due to utility work on A61 Barnsley Road both ways between Almshouse Lane and Wood Lane.
Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Spawd Bone Lane both ways between The Ridgeway and Northfield Road.
High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.
Roadworks
Wrenthorpe Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Wrenthorpe Lane both ways between Silcoates Lane and Sunny Hill.
B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.
A61 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A61 Barnsley Road at Carlton Croft.
B6422 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B6422 White Apron Street at Stockingate.
A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Wakefield Road near The Gulf Petrol Station.