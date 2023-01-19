Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Incidents

A644 - Queueing traffic on A644 Denholme Gate Road Eastbound at A58 Halifax Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - Exit ramp partially blocked due to stalled truck on M62 Westbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome). Traffic is coping well.

Congestion

M62 -Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

A61 - Road closed due to utility work on A61 Barnsley Road both ways between Almshouse Lane and Wood Lane.

Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Spawd Bone Lane both ways between The Ridgeway and Northfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.

Roadworks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrenthorpe Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Wrenthorpe Lane both ways between Silcoates Lane and Sunny Hill.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.

A61 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A61 Barnsley Road at Carlton Croft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6422 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B6422 White Apron Street at Stockingate.