Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Incidents

M62 - Queueing traffic and delays on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

M1 – Lane closed on entry ramp due to stalled vehicle on M1 Southbound at J41 A650 (Carrgate). Traffic is coping well.

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Kirk Bridge Lane. Thongsbridge - Road closed due to construction on Kirk Bridge Lane both ways from A635 Holmfirth Road to Lingwood Close.

Roadworks

Mixenden Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Mixenden Lane near Ivy Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.

A61 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A61 Barnsley Road at Carlton Croft.

B6422 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B6422 White Apron Street at Stockingate.