Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

M62 - Heavy traffic on M62 Westbound from J31 A655 (Castleford) to J30 A642 (Rothwell).

Congestion

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 30 mph.

M62 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 20 mph.

A1 - Delays of four minutes on A1 Northbound between A1 and Coal Pit Lane. Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to electricity work on Claremont Street both ways between Victoria Avenue and Clay Street.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Jack Lane, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Jack Lane both ways between Commonside and Peter Hill.

Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.

Roadworks

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive, Rastrick

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street, Brighouse.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Flush at Vernon Road.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.