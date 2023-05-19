Incidents

A1 - Queueing traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congestion

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Road Closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darkfield Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Ashdene Grove and Askam Avenue.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Back Henrietta Stree, Batley - Road closed due to electricity work on Back Henrietta Street One Way Street from Fleming Street to Upper Commercial Street.

Pioneer Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Pioneer Street both ways between Ingham Road and Lees Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to water main work on Child Lane both ways between A62 Leeds Road and Fountain Street.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Kershaw Drive, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on Kershaw Drive both ways in Luddenden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to long-term construction on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street, Luddenden, to Buttress Lane.

Roadworks

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Doncaster Road at Pinfold Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A644 Huddersfield Road near Armitage Street.

A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.