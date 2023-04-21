Incidents

M1 - Slow traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

M62 - Two lanes blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M62 Westbound from J27 M621 (Gildersome) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Incident occurred at around 7.25.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 33 minutes on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26/M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed five mph.

M62 - Delays of seven minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

A1 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

Road closures

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Warmfield Lane, Normanton - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Grandstand Road, Lawns - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

College Road, Gildersome - Road closed due to gas main work on College Road both ways between A62 Gelderd Road and B6126 Harthill Parade.

Harefield Drive, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Harefield Drive both ways from Hillhead Drive to Upper Batley Lane.

Whewell Street, Birstall - Road closed due to construction on Whewell Street both ways between A652 Bradford Road and A643 Low Lane.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.

Jackson's Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Pinnar Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Pinnar Lane both ways between Bank Top and Coalpit Lane.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Steps Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to telecoms work on Steps Lane both ways between Albert Road and Willow Clough.

Roadworks

Northfield Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

High Street - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on High Street between Rathlin Road and Kirkgate.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

A651 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A651 Oxford Road at A643 Church Lane.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Bradford Road at B6121 Hunsworth Lane.

Cain Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane, Southowram.

