M62

Incidents

Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area. Travel time is around 10 minute. Hartshead Moor Services is between J25 and J26.

Slow traffic on M62 Westbound from J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on B6123 Scotchman Lane Southbound near Golf Lane.

One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M1 Northbound after J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar).

Congestion

Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

Delays of two minutes on A629 Barum Top Northbound in Halifax. Average speed five mph.

Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed five mph.

Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on Clifton Interchange Eastbound between A644 Wakefield Road and A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed five mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

A647, Halifax - Road closed due to burst water main on A647 Boothtown Road both ways between Woodlands Road and Bankfield View. Detour in operation - For Bus Service 22. Also Affecting School bus services C53, C54 and TA6.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

B6112, Sowood - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Gibbet Street, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Warley Road.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road.

A649, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road at St Giles Road.

A649, Lightcliffe - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road near Lightcliffe Primary School.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

