Incidents

A1 - Slow traffic on The A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

A1 - Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A1 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A1 and Coal Pit Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

Huddersfield Road - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on Huddersfield Road Westbound between A638 Aldams Road (Dewsbury Bus Station) and A644 Huddersfield Road. Average speed five mph.

Road Closures

B6135 Jumbles Lane, Lofthouse - Road closed due to water main work on B6135 Jumbles Lane Eastbound from A61 Leeds Road to Carlton Lane.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Princess Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Princess Road both ways from Chickenley Lane to Heath Road.

B6119 - Road closed due to water main work on B6119 Far Common Road Northbound from A62 Leeds Road to Far Common Road.

Lower Bower Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Lower Bower Lane both ways between Hollins Avenue and Moor End Lane.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to water main work on Child Lane both ways between A62 Leeds Road and Fountain Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Street, Batley - Road closed due to utility work on Amber Street both ways between Ruby Street and Pearl Street.

Valley Road, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Valley Road both ways from A638 Bradford Road to A649 Halifax Road.

Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.

Hanover Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Hanover Street both ways between Hopwood Lane and King Cross Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midgley Road, Hebden Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Midgley Road both ways between Banksfield Avenue and Town Gate.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Cliff Hill Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Cliff Hill Lane both ways between Warley Town Lane and Water Hill Lane.

Roadworks

M62, Lofthouse - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belle Vue Street, Batley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Belle Vue Street around Healey Lane.

A62, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.

Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Crackenedge Lane at The Crackenedge Pub.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A58 Godley Lane both ways between The Incline and Kell Lane. Expect delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad