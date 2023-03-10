West Yorkshire afternoon traffic update for Friday, March 10: Severe delays on the M1
Here is your West Yorkshire tea-time traffic update for Friday, March 10.
Incidents
A644 - Impassable due to snow on A644 Brighouse Road both ways between Well Heads and A629 Halifax Road.
Congestion
Ferrybridge Interchange - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Ferrybridge Interchange Eastbound near M62. Average speed five mph.
A1(M) - Severe traffic delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Southbound between J41 M62 J32A and A1. Average speed five mph.
A1 - Severe delays of eleven minutes on A1 Southbound between M62 and Jackson's Lane. Average speed five mph.
Road closures
Hepworth Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to water main work on Hepworth Lane both ways from Shill Bank Lane to Wellhouse Lane.
Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Rochester Road, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Rochester Road both ways from Lowood Lane to Branwell Avenue.
Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.
Heath Mount Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Heath Mount Road both ways from A641 Huddersfield Road to Lyndhurst Road.
Whitley Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Whitley Road both ways from Falhouse Lane to Foxroyd Lane.
Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.
Woodlands Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Woodlands Road both ways from A647 Boothtown Road to Range Street.
Roadworks
A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A62 Leeds Road at B6122 White Lee Road.
A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road at Lake Lock Road.
West Royd Drive - Give take traffic due to construction on West Royd Drive both ways near Water Royd Avenue.
Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Grasmere Road.
Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.
B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Pontefract Road at B6421 Station Lane.
A639 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A639 Ackworth Road at Elm Park.
A647 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.