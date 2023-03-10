Incidents

A644 - Impassable due to snow on A644 Brighouse Road both ways between Well Heads and A629 Halifax Road.

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

Ferrybridge Interchange - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Ferrybridge Interchange Eastbound near M62. Average speed five mph.

A1(M) - Severe traffic delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Southbound between J41 M62 J32A and A1. Average speed five mph.

A1 - Severe delays of eleven minutes on A1 Southbound between M62 and Jackson's Lane. Average speed five mph.

Road closures

Hepworth Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to water main work on Hepworth Lane both ways from Shill Bank Lane to Wellhouse Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Rochester Road, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Rochester Road both ways from Lowood Lane to Branwell Avenue.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Heath Mount Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Heath Mount Road both ways from A641 Huddersfield Road to Lyndhurst Road.

Whitley Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Whitley Road both ways from Falhouse Lane to Foxroyd Lane.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Woodlands Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Woodlands Road both ways from A647 Boothtown Road to Range Street.

Roadworks

A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A62 Leeds Road at B6122 White Lee Road.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road at Lake Lock Road.

West Royd Drive - Give take traffic due to construction on West Royd Drive both ways near Water Royd Avenue.

Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Grasmere Road.

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Pontefract Road at B6421 Station Lane.

A639 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A639 Ackworth Road at Elm Park.

