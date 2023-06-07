West Yorkshire afternoon traffic update: Delays across the M62
Incidents
Congestion
A1 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.
Doncaster Road - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Doncaster Road Northbound between A61 Bridge Street and A61 Leeds Road (Newton Hill roundabout). Average speed ten mph.
M62 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 20 mph.
M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed ten mph.
A58 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Break Neck and The Crescent. Average speed ten mph.
Road Closures
B6135 Jumbles Lane, Lofthouse - Road closed due to water main work on B6135 Jumbles Lane Eastbound from A61 Leeds Road to Carlton Lane.
Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Silcoats Lane, Wakefield - Road closed due to water main work on Silcoates Lane both ways between Wrenthorpe Lane and Scholars Chase.
Princess Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Princess Road both ways from Chickenley Lane to Heath Road.
Pioneer Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Pioneer Street both ways between Ingham Road and Lees Drive.
Lower Bower Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Lower Bower Lane both ways between Hollins Avenue and Moor End Lane.
Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to water main work on Child Lane both ways between A62 Leeds Road and Fountain Street.
Amber Street, Batley - Road closed due to utility work on Amber Street both ways between Ruby Street and Pearl Street.
Valley Road, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Valley Road both ways from A638 Bradford Road to A649 Halifax Road.
Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.
Hanover Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Hanover Street both ways between Hopwood Lane and King Cross Street.
Midgley Road, Hebden Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Midgley Road both ways between Banksfield Avenue and Town Gate.
West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.
Roadworks
M62, Lofthouse - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).
Belle Vue Street, Batley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Belle Vue Street around Healey Lane.
A62, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.
Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Crackenedge Lane at The Crackenedge Pub.
A643, Cleckheaton - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Westgate at Tofts Road.
A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A58 Godley Lane both ways between The Incline and Kell Lane. Expect delays.
Pellon Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Pellon Lane at Violet Street North.
Kirkstone Drive, Halifax - One lane closed due to water main work on Kirkstone Drive from Vicar Park Road, Norton Tower, to Paddock Lane.
A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A647 Queensbury Road at Swales Moor Road, Boothtown.