The company had the highest relative usage at 113 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019.

Nick Clarke, Head of Commercial for Grand Central, said: “These figures are showing what we have known for a long time, which is that open access operators are leading the way in the rail industry, where we are all recovering from the impact of COVID on passenger numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud of what our team has achieved in the last 18 months, ensuring customers choose to travel with us and take advantage of value for money single journey fares and exceptional customer service.”

A Grand Central train

Grand Central operates trains through Mirfield, Brighouse and Halifax, with passengers being taken down to London King’s Cross.