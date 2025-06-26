The latest series of Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) works between Huddersfield and Leeds were completed last Friday (June 20).

Over 3km of track was renewed throughout the area, whilst vital drainage and tunnel work was also undertaken, allowing for further track work in the future.

55 foundations for overhead line equipment (OLE) masts were installed, which will power greener, electrified services throughout West Yorkshire and beyond in the coming years.

Site preparation work continued in Dewsbury, which will see an extension of the station platforms so that longer trains with more seats can stop at the station following completion.

The latest series of upgrades were helped by 36 engineering trains and six tampers - rail vehicles that pack railway stone around the sleepers.

Andrew Campbell, Sponsor for TRU, said: “Our engineers have worked around the clock over the last four weeks, and we’re delighted to have successfully completed our latest phase of upgrades safely and on time.

“With work ramping up across the entire TRU footprint, we’re edging closer to a faster, cleaner railway across West Yorkshire, with strong recent progress made on OLE installation in particular, which will help power electric services in the future.”

Customers were kept on the move throughout the work via diversionary routes and rail replacement bus services.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects and TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said:

“It’s great to see the progress that’s being made by engineers, especially around Batley and Dewsbury, where more OLE foundations have been installed, showing customers the vital upgrades that are coming to West Yorkshire.

“The preparatory work in Dewsbury is an important first step in the upgrades our station will be getting in the coming years as part of TRU.

“I’d like to say thanks to our customers for their patience while the railway was being upgraded.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to our colleagues for delivering another successful possession, with good performance across the board for services that used the diversionary route and for pulling together to help our customers throughout these four weeks.”

Work throughout the area will continue across three weeks in October.