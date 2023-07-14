National Highways has been delivering safety enhancements between junctions 25 and 30 of the M62.

In the latest step of this programme, new, upgraded CCTV cameras are set to be installed.

To keep the workforce safe, the M62 will be closed between junctions 27 (Gildersome) and 28 (Tingley) in both directions.

M62 stock image

The closures will be in place tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, between 9pm and 6am on both nights.

Fully-signed diversions will be in place, agreed with the local authority.

There will also be extra signs for wide loads with instructions on where to park and get assistance to proceed.

A separate scheme of work to upgrade barriers on the central reservation between junctions 28 and 29 of the M62 is due to continue until August, with a further upgrade between junction 42 of the M1 near Lofthouse and junction 6 of the M621 in Leeds expected to be completed in winter.

Follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter or visit www.trafficengland.com real time updates on traffic conditions or incidents.

The M62 between junctions 25 and 30 is a dynamic hard shoulder motorway, where the hard shoulder is turned on and off as a traffic lane in response to traffic flow.

National Highways is installing further safety measures where DHS motorways are in operation, including upgrading the central reservation barrier.

