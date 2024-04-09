The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) has thanked passengers while the railway line between Ravensthorpe, Mirfield and Huddersfield was closed.

From Friday, March 29 to Sunday, April 7 engineers completed mining remediation work in Ravensthorpe and Huddersfield, upgraded over 700m of track in Mirfield and Deighton and installed a new bridge deck on Huddersfield viaduct.

To keep passengers moving during the upgrade work, diversionary routes and replacement bus services were utilised.

The work is part of a multi-billion pound Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), which will enable more frequent, faster trains to run along a fully electrified route between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Gareth Hope, sponsor on the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “I’d like to thank passengers who travelled through Huddersfield over the last 10 days for their patience and understanding during these essential upgrades.

“The work was completed successfully, safely and on time.

"This takes us a step closer to bringing about major benefits and improvements for passengers travelling along the Transpennine route”.

The final results at Huddersfield station will see the construction of two new platforms, the extension of existing platforms, improved accessibility and track upgrades, with the number of tracks between Huddersfield and Ravensthorpe doubling from two to four.

Chris Nutton, major projects director at TransPennine Express said: “The work completed over the past ten days forms a critical foundation of the upgrades Huddersfield station will see in the coming years, enabling benefits across the wider North as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and cooperation whilst these major improvement works took place over the past ten days.”