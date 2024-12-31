Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been a busy year for those involved in the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), which saw a mysterious Roman site discovered by archaeologists in Ravensthorpe.

And with 2025 approaching, TRU have thanked customers for their support throughout the past 12 months.

The TRU team have been delivering upgrades across the route to provide “faster, more frequent trains on a cleaner, greener, more reliable railway” between Manchester, Huddersfield, Mirfield, Dewsbury, Leeds and York.

The newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the Transpennine Route Upgrade in October’s Autumn Budget announcement. Just a week later, the Chancellor, along with the Transport Secretary and Mayor Andy Burnham, visited Manchester and Stalybridge to see first-hand the progress being made on the programme.

A major target for TRU in 2024 was achieved in November, as TransPennine Express joined Northern in operating electric passenger services between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge, while electric test trains have also been in operation between York and Church Fenton, with the first electrified passenger services to launch in 2025.

In North Kirklees, the new year brought an intriguing find. Following investigations at a TRU site near Ravensthorpe Road, in Ravensthorpe, a team from Oxford Archaeology believed that a large, irregularly shaped cropmark was probably an Iron Age or Romano-British enclosure.

A collection of Romano-British ceramics, building materials, flint, glass and animal bones were all recovered at the site and are still in testing.

Work is currently being carried out at Mirfield station with the removal of a section of Station Road railway bridge, opening up the station wall to create a new station entrance, and carrying out piling for a new station platform.

Gordon Kells, TRU Interim Managing Director, said:

“2024 was a big year for TRU and I’m really proud of what’s been achieved across the programme. A number of key milestones have been reached and we’ve paved the way for more success next year.

“I’d like to thank all of our passengers, stakeholders and local communities for their understanding and support and we are looking ahead to further achievements in 2025.”

Progress has also been made in upgrading infrastructure across the route, with perhaps the most noticeable change seen at the iconic Huddersfield station.

The station upgrade has just passed the one-year mark. Scaffold towers and a raised working platform are in place to enable the trainshed canopy restoration work, whilst the tearoom – built in 1886 – has been dismantled in 8,000 different pieces and carefully stored away ahead of being reinstated in the future.

A new, purpose-built office compound was also opened at the rear of the station, so that the programme had a central working hub at such a vital location on the route. Named HD1, the sustainable approach to the building of the office compound contributed to TRU’s perfect 45/45 score in a Considerate Constructors Scheme assessment of the station.

The programme was granted a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) to bring further upgrades to the route between Leeds and Micklefield, outlining plans to replace five level crossings with safer alternatives, work to a number of bridges to enable electrification, and the installation of some small-scale infrastructure.

Back in March, TRU announced a £100m investment for a new rail depot in Shipley which will be used to house and maintain Northern’s fleet of electric trains on the Airedale and Wharfedale Lines whilst access in and out of their Neville Hill depot in Leeds is restricted during a future phase of TRU works. Northern will keep the depot open following the completion of upgrades, with as many as 100 permanent employees.