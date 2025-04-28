Work is going on to repair a “significant” sinkhole which has closed a major road in Cleckheaton.

Watch: Workers repairing ‘significant’ sinkhole which has closed major Cleckheaton road
A section of Bradford Road, between Green Bank and Royds Park, has been closed since Friday morning after a burst water main damaged the road surface.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson has confirmed that a full road closure, and diversion, is in place, and that the road won’t be reopened until it is repaired.
Yorkshire Water said: “Yorkshire Water and its contractors are working to repair a significant burst on a rising main, on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, BD19.
“To keep everyone safe, there is a full road closure in place on Bradford Road from the junction of Green Bank to Royds Park while the rising main is repaired. A fully signed diversion is in place.
“Unfortunately, the burst has caused significant consequential damage to the road surface, which will need to be assessed and repaired before we can reopen the road safely.
“We appreciate that this is a busy route, and we apologise for the disruption that it is likely to cause. We ask road users to please plan your journey and avoid this area if possible.”
Our video shows work going on at the site.
