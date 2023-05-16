National Highways is currently replacing just over three miles of steel central barrier with concrete on the M62 between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 29 (Lofthouse) around Dewsbury and Wakefield.

From this Sunday (May 21), engineers will put the easternmost section of the new concrete barrier in place.

To carry this out safely, the outside lane closure, currently in place on the M62 eastbound, will be extended, from around half a mile before the junction 29 exit slip road to the centre of the junction.

Lane closure currently in place on the M62 eastbound, near Lofthouse, Wakefield, will be extended as the central barrier upgrade moves into the next phase.

This extension is planned to be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for around three weeks.

Alongside the work on the M62, around 2.5 miles of the central barrier will be upgraded between junctions 42 of the M1 (Lofthouse) and 43 (Belle Isle) and at junction 7 of the M621(Stourton).

National Highways Project Manager, Daniel Edwards, said: “We are working hard to complete these vital improvements as soon as possible to reduce longer-term disruption. By carrying out the work during the day as well as overnight, we will be able to finish this part of the scheme in three weeks instead of the six weeks it would take if we had done it during overnight closures only.

“We’re aware that the barrier upgrades, which have been taking place since January, have already caused disruption, especially during peak hours.

“Unfortunately, we are expecting this to result in further delays to journeys on this section of the M62, especially during afternoon peak travel periods. We’re strongly advising drivers to allow extra time to travel, or to find alternative routes if this is at all possible.

“Once again, we would like to thank everyone for their patience while this essential work is completed.”

